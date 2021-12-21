Tuesday, December 21, 2021
HomeNews
News

Kevin Samuels Claims Black Women’s Enemy is Hispanic Women [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

Kevin Samuels

*Infamous ifestyle coach Kevin Samuels seems to never miss a beat when it comes to taking aim at Black women. In his latest rant, Samuels claims Black women’s biggest enemy is “Hispanic” women

“Your biggest enemy is the Hispanic women. She understands how to season food. She understands sensuality, feminity and she was raised in a patriarchal environment,” Samuels says. “The difference between feminity and fake feminity is amazing. Black women you have a problem– the Latina problem.”

Watch him tell it via the Instagram clip below. 

READ MORE: Kevin Samuels and Brittany Renner: A Social Media Match Made in Hell | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

MadameNoire writes, “Clearly, he didn’t get the memo that Hispanic women are—in fact—white women and Afro-Latina women are indeed Black.”

Some of the comments under the video above read:

“Kevin Samuels is black women’s biggest enemy,” one IG user wrote.

Another said, “Here he go trying to be an agent of chaos like he usually does. Leave black women alone.”

A third commented “No our biggest enemy is black men. They look down on us. If they do get to a certain level in life. They leave us for other race. Cater to them with no issue. When it comes to us. It’s a 50/50. You’re a strong black woman. We need to get through it together.”

Another commenter wrote, “Black women entrepreneurs are the only women who made Forbes list! Ouch!”

“That’s crazy how much he hates black women, sh*t weird,” wrote another Instagram user.

Another noted, “Kevin wake up everyday like “hmmm how can I offend black women today”.”

Do you agree with Samuels or his critics? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleMan Indicted For Hit-and-Run Killing of Nicki Minaj’s Father
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO