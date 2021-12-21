Hear Gloria Estefan, Kandi Burruss, Leslie Grace & Lili Estefan in Live Audio Room on Facebook | LISTEN

*In case you missed it, Gloria Estefan went live in a Live Audio Room on Facebook with her niece and co-host on “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” Lili Estefan, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and actress/singer/songwriter Leslie Grace titled “Our Best & Most Disastrous Holidays w/ Kandi, Leslie & Lili.”
Check out the full conversation HERE.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lili Estefan talks about her family’s Nochebuena celebration that she has been hosting for many years. Lili and her aunt Gloria reminisce about having spent the past forty Christmases together. [6:27 – 7:07]
- Gloria Estefan shares a memory from her childhood where she recalls seeing Santa Claus putting presents under the Christmas tree. She shares that she revisited this memory with her mom many years later, and it became something that the two of them would laugh about. [17:57 – 19:20]
- Kandi Burruss shares memories from her childhood around Christmas, including giving a Christmas speech, cooking and gambling with her family. [19:35 – 20:53]
- Leslie Grace talks about her Christmas traditions growing up, including celebrating Nochebuena at her aunt’s house. She also discusses watching a map of a “Santa Tracker” online with her cousins. [23:25 – 24:56]
- Gloria recalls Christmas 2019 that took a turn for the worst when her daughter and co-host of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” Emily Estefan, split her finger open and took a trip to the ER. After the visit to the hospital, Emily still insisted on going to Lili’s house for Nochebuena. [27:18 – 29:18]
- Gloria Estefan talks about her song “Christmas Through Your Eyes” and how it explores the magic of Christmas when you’re a child. [43:02 – 43:36]
- About Live Audio Rooms: Live Audio Rooms on Facebook enable you to discover, listen in on and join live conversations with public figures, experts and others about topics you’re interested in. Public figures can invite friends, followers, verified public figures, or any listeners in the room to be a speaker. The host can invite speakers in advance or during the conversation. There can be up to 50 speakers, and there’s no limit to the number of listeners. Read more about Live Audio Rooms HERE.