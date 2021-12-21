Tuesday, December 21, 2021
‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer: Zendaya’s Rue Still Dealing With Her Various Addictions (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Zendaya as Rue
Zendaya as Rue in Season 2 trailer for HBO’s Euphoria

*The trailer for season two of HBO’s “Euphoria” is out, and Zendaya’s drug-addicted Rue appears to be in even more trouble than in season one.

The two-and-a-half minute video begins with Rue rolling a suitcase into what appears to be a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Her sponsor, Colman Domingo’s Ali, whom viewers got to know in Rue’s holiday special from January 2020, is also in attendance.

“When I first met her, I was just immediately in love,” Rue says, over shots of Hunter Schafer’s Jules, her girlfriend from season one and Rue’s other addiction. “As soon as I saw her, I was just immediately afraid to lose her.”

The trailer seems to show Rue finding a new dealer, or possibly even a connect, as she appears to be a drug dealer herself. There’s also more strife with her mom (Nika King).

Euphoria season two’s official description reads, “Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.”

Season two of “Euphoria” hits HBO on Jan. 9 and will air weekly episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Watch the new trailer below:

EURPublisher01

