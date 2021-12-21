Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Brawl Breaks Out at Miami Airport After Flight Delay – One Brawler Put in Chokehold

By Fisher Jack
Miami Airport Brawl (screensot)
*Travelers allegedly went toe-to-toe with police after a fight broke out at #MiamiInternationalAirport.

This past Monday night, police officers from the #MiamiDadePoliceDepartment were called to gate H8 at the Miami International Airport after receiving reports about a disturbance that erupted after a charter flight was delayed. However, there are no details about how the incident started.

#NBC News reports police came across an “unruly passenger” who allegedly took some airport golf cart keys and refused to let a worker leave. The ordeal took place around 6:30 p.m. Video footage shows a police officer allegedly putting a man in a chokehold and people gathering to watch the scene. Two bystanders start trying to relieve the man of the officer’s restraint at some point.

When the man was let loose, he allegedly started chasing after the officer, hitting him several times, the news outlet reports.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Drakeo the Ruler's Mother to Take Legal Action Over His Death – 'We Plan to Sue'

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Fisher Jack

