Who Yahya Abdul Mateen Would Take To Another Universe | ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ + Watch

*This week Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Morpheus!

The 35-year-old is playing the wise and worldly guide to Neo (Keanu Reeves) in “The Matrix Resurrections.” Warner Bros. Pictures fourth installment of “The Matrix” franchise also stars Jessica Henwick (Bugs) – a hacker on a mission to discover the one who sacrificed himself for humankind.

Before the films December 22nd premiere, we talked to Abdul-Mateen and Henwick about planets and retina burns.

Q: What two cast mates would you take with you into an alternate universe?

YAM: You got to take Neo! I’ll take Keanu! He’s the man with the powers. Neo and Morpheus make a good team.

JH: I got to go with Trinity! I love her, I support her, I’m her biggest fan! I would have a breakdown if I was in an ultimate alternate universe and Carrie Ann Moss (Tiffany/Trinity) would be like, ‘it’s okay, we’re going to be fine.’

YAM: She’s a person to handle you if you’re in that situation

JH: I don’t know what Keanu would do. He’d be like, ‘uhh I guess this is our life now.’

Q: What was your first encounter with “The Matrix” franchise like?

YAM: [I saw “The Matrix”] a couple of years after it came out, I didn’t see it in the theaters. I was more of an outside kid. When I did see it…I was struck by all of the retina burn moments, the dodging the bullets, and the little bug going inside of the stomach. Plus, Laurence Fishburne was cool with his Morpheus and the Muhammad Ali Shuffle in the dojo fight. Those moments stuck with me.

JH: It’s one of the few films I can remember scene for scene. Sometimes I walk out of the cinema and I’m like, ‘wait what did I just watch!’

“The Matrix Resurrections” will be in theaters and on HBO Max December 22!

