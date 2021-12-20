Monday, December 20, 2021
Trevor Noah Sues Doctor, Hospital for Botched Surgery

By Ny MaGee
*Trevor Noah is taking legal action against a doctor for a procedure that left him with “permanent, severe, and grievous” injuries, the legal complaint claims.

As reported by PEOPLE, Noah filed a lawsuit against Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan for an alleged botched surgery he underwent in 2020.

Here’s more from the report:

In the court papers, Noah says that the defendants “were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner.” It also accuses the defendants of “failing to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment.” The comedian also alleges that the defendants failed “to prescribe proper medications,” failed to “discontinue certain prescription medications,” and failed “to use proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions” that he “was suffering” from.

The lawsuit does not specify what surgery Noah underwent while he was a patient between Aug. 25, 2020, and Dec. 17, 2020. 

Noah reportedly “sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”

The injuries left the South African comedian “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled.”

The Hospital for Special Surgery has denied the claims, per the report. 

“HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” A representative for the Hospital for Special Surgery tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Due to HIPAA we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”

The organization adds that it is “committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year.”

“This commitment has made HSS the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally,” the statement concludes.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

