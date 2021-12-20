R. Kelly to Sit for Videotaped Deposition Over Affair with Sheriff’s Wife

*A judge has ruled that R. Kelly will sit for a videotaped deposition over allegations he broke up a Mississippi sheriff’s marriage.

We previously reported that the disgraced singer has been sued by Kenny Bryant, a Mississippi sheriff, who claims R. Kelly ruined his life and his marriage when he began having an affair with his wife. Bryant will question the singer under oath as part of his lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.

In his legal docs, Bryant claims he was aware that Asia Childress had a relationship with Kelly prior to their marriage but was told it was over. Bryant and Childress tied the knot in 2012 and the marriage was good until Kelly returned.

Bryant claims Kelly and Childress engaged in an intimate extramarital affair in October 2012. He accuses the singer of carrying out an affair with his wife for five years. He even says Kelly gave his wife Chlamydia. Kelly has denied having an affair with Childress.

Bryant claims Childress even suggested they move to Georgia (she wanted to be closer to Kelly,) he agreed but when he was unable to find a job, Bryant was left in financial ruin. He claims every time the singer had a concert nearby, his wife would hurry off to be with R. Kelly until ultimately, their marriage fell apart and Childress would seek a divorce.

Bryant said he suffered emotional, psychological and financial loss as a result of the affair, so he sued R. Kelly, seeking damages for ruining his marriage.

R. Kelly filed court documents denying that he had a sexual relationship with Childress.

Accordion to Radar, Bryant has been attempting to depose Kelly for over three years. He filed suit against the singer in 2018, before R. Kelly’s current criminal charges related to sexual abuse of women and minors. Bryant’s case was put on pause amid Kelly’s criminal case in Brooklyn.

In September, R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. He will be sentenced in early 2022. In the meantime, he has been ordered to appear via videoconference to provide testimony under oath in Bryant’s case.

Bryant is suing Kelly for “depriving him of his spouse.” The suit is seeking unspecified damages for emotional and psychological pain.