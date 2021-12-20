Meghan Markle Trolls Are Being ‘Incentivized’ to Create Hate Content

*Meghan Markle haters are making money for YouTube by spreading hatred of her through their videos.

According to data analysis firm Bot Sentinel, per Newsweek, online trolls are “earning thousands via YouTube advertising, which then acts as an incentive to continue creating more hate-filled content.”

“I think it’s unconscionable and abhorrent that people are earning thousands of dollars each month from videos created to spread hate, and platforms like YouTube are incentivizing these people to continue creating more hate-filled content,” Bot Sentinel founder Christopher Bouzy told Newsweek.

Bot Sentinel claims 70 percent of hateful content targeting Meghan comes from 55 troll accounts. One account, Yankee Wally, makes $3,300-a-month in ad revenue.

“Our research revealed these accounts were brazenly coordinating on the platform, and at least one account was openly recruiting people to join their hate initiative on Twitter,” Bot Sentinel said.

The data analysis firm added, “We determined Twitter had previously suspended 40 percent of the primary accounts, and these accounts were employing tactics to avoid suspension. Some put ‘parody’ in their profiles, although it wasn’t a parody account. Others would use racist coded language about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to avoid detection.”

Prince Harry recently addressed the independent report that found “more than 70 percent of the hate speech about my wife on Twitter can be traced to fewer than 50 accounts,” he said at Wired magazine’s RE:WIRED virtual summit in New York City last month.

“The scale of misinformation now is terrifying. No one’s safe from it, no one is protected from it. You can’t hide from it and we continue to see lives ruined families destroyed in one single household.”

“This isn’t just a social media problem. It’s a media problem,” he said.

“I’ve grown up learning that news should be sacred ground. You don’t have to be Logan Roy or Rupert Murdoch to understand that clickbait is the descendant of targeted advertising,” Harry added.

“Real journalists have the power and the will to tackle racism, misogyny, lies, all of it from within their own systems.”