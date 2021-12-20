Monday, December 20, 2021
Joe Biden and HBCUs: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*Over the weekend President Joe Biden was the commencement speaker at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. He might as well have been giving a lecture or doing a 2024 early campaign stop, because he mainly spoke about voter suppression. Somebody should’ve told Biden a commencement speech isn’t supposed to be about him and the Democrats: It’s supposed to be about the graduates. 

While most sane people know voter suppression is a real thing- so I’m not denying that- talking to voters in South Carolina about it is akin to preaching to the choir: Biden won the 2020 presidential Democratic nomination because of voters in South Carolina. Now is the time for tangible reciprocity from Biden to Black people in America.

US Representative Jim Clyburn, President Joe Biden and Interim South Carolina State University President, Alexander Conyers, arrive for the university’s graduation ceremony in Orangeburg, South Carolina on December 17, 2021.
US Representative Jim Clyburn, President Joe Biden and Interim South Carolina State University President, Alexander Conyers, at the university’s graduation ceremony in Orangeburg, South Carolina on December 17, 2021. / Getty

A presidential executive order to erase student loan debt for all graduating seniors at HBCUs would be a good start. A job somewhere in the Biden administration would be nice. I hear Vice-President Kamala Harris has some openings on her staff. 

Both Biden and Harris have overdue bills of reciprocity that should be paid. But handing out toothless committee assignments on the HBCU advisory board is not acceptable payment. At least one HBCU is owed $500 million dollars in government funds. Click on the video above to find out who got the money instead.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

