Jake Paul Knocks Out Tyron Woodley in ‘Staged’ Boxing Match [WATCH]

*YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch on Saturday. The event followed a boxing match earlier this year, where Paul beat Woodley — leaving fans utterly stunned.

As reported by PEOPLE, the most recent event took place over the weekend at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, where Paul, 24, knocked Woodley, 39, out cold during the sixth round in the rematch.

Here’s more from TMZ:

The knockout was beautiful. Jake faked to the body, forcing Tyron to drop his hands. Then Paul came over the top with a right that landed flush on Woodley’s ear, sending him falling to the canvas. It was clear Tyron was out, so the referee didn’t count … the fight was over.

Meanwhile, folks immediately took to Twitter to note that the K.O. looked staged — watch the moment below and judge for yourself.

Filmmaker/musician Tariq Nasheed wrote, “For years, Tyron Woodley was able to eat vicious head kicks and blows as an MMA fighter….But he got knocked out cold for a slow, telegraphed punch from #JakePaul? I’m not saying he took a dive….but”.

Another Twitter user commented, “As fan of the sport of boxing and understand the sweet science. Tyron is just not a good boxer. Yt dude was sitting up that punch the whole night by going to the body. Once Tyron got in routine, he went for the head. Boom! Knockout. That’s just my opinion. Anything is possible.”

A third person added, “Absolutely NOBODY with ANY type of boxing training would’ve got caught by that punch in that situation. Tyron literally dropped his guard, watched the punch coming(and did not attempt to block or avoid it), and turned his head while bracing himself for the punch.”

Another user called the fight “Scripted 100%,” and noted that “Jake Paul is making boxing the new WWE”.

On Twitter, Paul celebrated his win with a series of photos from the event and a video of his knockout along with the caption: “I’ve KO’ed everyone I’ve fought.”

Earlier this month, he promoted the boxing match with a flyer on Instagram, and took aim at undefeated boxer Tommy Fury for dropping out of their planned fight due to medical reasons.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy Fumbles [Fury] was pulling out, I told them I’ll fight anyone on December 18th.” He continued, “Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis,… I don’t give a f— who it is. Tommy’s pulling out because of a ‘medical condition’ called vaginitis.”

Paul added, “Unlike the Fury’s, Tyron actually has some balls, is stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out.”

“First time I outboxed him,” he wrote. “This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”