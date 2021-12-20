Monday, December 20, 2021
HomeNews
News

HBO Max Cancels ‘Head of the Class’ Reboot After One Season

By Ny MaGee
0

Head of the Class cast

*The “Head of the Class” reboot at HBO Max has been canceled after one season. 

The sitcom reboot, which launched Nov. 4, will not be back for more episodes, the streamer confirmed to EW.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class,” a spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.”

Executive-produced by Bill Lawrence, “the new Head of the Class centered on a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life,” per EW.

The original “Head of the Class” ran on ABC from 1986 to 1991 and starred Robin Givens, who was tapped to reprise her role for the HBO Max’s reboot.

READ MORE: Robin Givens Shares How She Really Feels About Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson Biopic

robin givens
Robin Givens (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

“It’s really cool,” Givens shared with EW about playing Darlene. “It’s so funny because you think reboots, and you immediately think, ‘Oh no!’ with certain things. ‘Just leave it!’ And then there was something about this when I was asked to do it, it just warmed my heart. It made me so happy. I thought it was so sweet.”

In the new “Head of the Class,” Givens’ character is a parent to one of the students.

“She’s still Darlene Merriman, but her last name has changed,” Givens said. “She’s become a lawyer, she’s a single mom and very close to her son and very much a mama bear. She’s Darlene Merriman, all grown up. She’s a perfectionist and sticking to her son like glue and trying to be the best mom she could possibly be but doesn’t understand she probably should get out of the way a little bit to let him do some growing up.”

The actress admits she never imagined returning to “Head of the Class” after three and a half decades. 

“I can’t begin to put it into words,” she said. “It was so much more emotional for me than I could possibly say. It was like a flood of emotions that stuck with me. I grew up on Stage 5. I was younger than my youngest son. Just even talking about it, thinking about it now, it’s just really emotional for me. I didn’t realize that was going to happen. It’s hard to really process. I certainly didn’t think about coming back and being a parent [on the show].”

She also gushed about getting to watch the reboot with her own kids. 

“I think it’ll be hip and current and in many respects still very classic,” she said. “There are different ways to learn, and I think those lessons stand the test of time. It’s a great and incredibly diverse group of kids that are warm and cool and funny. I think people are going to really enjoy it.”

Previous articleSTEVE on Watch // Facebook Brought This Couple Back Together After 40 Years! | VIDEO
Next articleTrump Files Suit Against NY Attorney General Letitia James – Trying to End Probe | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO