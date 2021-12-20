HBO Max Cancels ‘Head of the Class’ Reboot After One Season

*The “Head of the Class” reboot at HBO Max has been canceled after one season.

The sitcom reboot, which launched Nov. 4, will not be back for more episodes, the streamer confirmed to EW.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class,” a spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.”

Executive-produced by Bill Lawrence, “the new Head of the Class centered on a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life,” per EW.

The original “Head of the Class” ran on ABC from 1986 to 1991 and starred Robin Givens, who was tapped to reprise her role for the HBO Max’s reboot.

“It’s really cool,” Givens shared with EW about playing Darlene. “It’s so funny because you think reboots, and you immediately think, ‘Oh no!’ with certain things. ‘Just leave it!’ And then there was something about this when I was asked to do it, it just warmed my heart. It made me so happy. I thought it was so sweet.”

In the new “Head of the Class,” Givens’ character is a parent to one of the students.

“She’s still Darlene Merriman, but her last name has changed,” Givens said. “She’s become a lawyer, she’s a single mom and very close to her son and very much a mama bear. She’s Darlene Merriman, all grown up. She’s a perfectionist and sticking to her son like glue and trying to be the best mom she could possibly be but doesn’t understand she probably should get out of the way a little bit to let him do some growing up.”

The actress admits she never imagined returning to “Head of the Class” after three and a half decades.

“I can’t begin to put it into words,” she said. “It was so much more emotional for me than I could possibly say. It was like a flood of emotions that stuck with me. I grew up on Stage 5. I was younger than my youngest son. Just even talking about it, thinking about it now, it’s just really emotional for me. I didn’t realize that was going to happen. It’s hard to really process. I certainly didn’t think about coming back and being a parent [on the show].”

She also gushed about getting to watch the reboot with her own kids.

“I think it’ll be hip and current and in many respects still very classic,” she said. “There are different ways to learn, and I think those lessons stand the test of time. It’s a great and incredibly diverse group of kids that are warm and cool and funny. I think people are going to really enjoy it.”