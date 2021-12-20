Monday, December 20, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
COVID-19/Coronavirus

First Death Linked to Omicron Variant Recorded in Texas (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

County Judge Lina Hidalgo
Harris County, TX Judge Lina Hidalgo announces first U.S. death linked to omicron variant of the coronavirus (Dec. 20, 2021)

*The first omicron variant-related death in the United States has been reported in Harris County, Texas.

Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the news on Monday afternoon and raised the county’s COVID-19 threat level to Level 2: Orange, the second-highest.

Hidalgo said the patient was a man in his 50s who was not vaccinated and had an underlying health condition. Houston Methodist said Monday that 82% of its new cases are omicron after just three weeks of testing for it. By comparison, it took delta three months to reach that point.

“Omicron is spreading incredibly quickly. First, we know that an increasing number of cases in Harris county are related to omicron,” Hidalgo said. “It’s more transmissible. The amount of time it takes for the number of omicron cases to double has been very worrisome. Early data shows its doubling in two to three days, according to the CDC. Just to give a point of comparison, the delta variant doubles every eleven days.”

Like the delta variant, there have been breakthrough cases of omicron but Hidalgo said those vaccinated and boosted are much less likely to end up in the hospital.

Watch Hidalgo’s press conference below:

Previous articleTrump Files Suit Against NY Attorney General Letitia James – Trying to End Probe | VIDEO
Next articleAlabama Judge (Nakita Blocton) Removed for Calling Colleagues ‘Uncle Tom,’ Fat B*tch’ & ‘Heifer!’⁠
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO