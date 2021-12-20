Monday, December 20, 2021
Djimon Hounsou Talks New Role in ‘The King’s Man’ | Watch

*Djimon Hounsou is no stranger to having a significant role in some of the top action adventure franchises. His latest project, “The King’s Man” is a prequel to the hit “Kingsman” film franchise.

“The King’s Man” gives the origin story of the very first independent intelligence agency. A collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions and the one man who must race against time to stop them. Hounsou plays Shola, a combination of caretaker, servant, and warrior. One that is always ready to fight!

Hounsou talked to EUR correspondent Jill Munroe about joining the franchise.

(L to R) Ralph Fiennes (The Duke of Oxford) and Djimon Hounsou (Shola) in Twentieth Century Fox’s “The King’s Man” (Photo: Peter Mountain0

“Shola quietly is the centerpiece. We don’t talk too much about him, but he is ever-present,” said Hounsou. “A former warlord who befriended the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes “Spectre,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) and later became an important element in the building phases of this independent secret agency.”

Hounsou said his main reason for taking on the role was the opportunity to work with writer-director-producer Matthew Vaughn (“Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” “Kick-Ass”).

“Seeing his previous work, the other two “Kingsman films,” they did really well. Looking at his vision and the way he interpreted it…When the offer came in, it was a no-brainer to jump at the opportunity for the experience to work with him,” said Hounsou.

the kings man
(L to R) Director Matthew Vaughn, Robert Aramayo, and Ralph Fiennes (The Duke of Oxford) on the set of Twentieth Century Fox’s “The King’s Man”.

The film also stars Gemma Arterton (“Summerland,” “The Escape”), Rhys Ifans (“Snowden,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass”), Mathew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” “Official Secrets”), Tom Hollander (“Bird Box,” “Bohemian Rhapsody”) Harris Dickinson (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “The Darkest Minds”), Daniel Brühl (“Rush,” “The Zookeeper’s Wife”), and Charles Dance (“The Crown,” “Game of Thrones”).

“The King’s Man” arrives in theatres December 22.

