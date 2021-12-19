War! Monkeys Kill 250 Dogs in India in Revenge Massacre | WATCH

*A group of monkey started a local street war with a pack of dogs after one of their babies were killed by the canines.

The angry primates dragged approximately 250 dogs to the top of several buildings and trees in the Maharashtra district after learning one of their infants was killed in a dog attack. According to the New York Post, the revenge killings started over a month ago and haven’t stopped since. Locals at Lavool Village also noted that the monkeys are also targeting small children if they cannot locate any dogs to kill.

As a result of the massive killings, the village’s forest department was contacted by locals to resolve the issue. Unfortunately, the officers were unable to capture the monkeys.

