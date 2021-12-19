Sorry Joe Biden – Joe Manchin Has Tanked Your $1.75 Trillion Spending Plan | VIDEO

*President Joe Biden and the Democrats got a body blow, no, make that a knock-out punch from none other than Senator Joe Manchin.

Today on “Fox News Sunday” Manchin announced he will not support the president’s Build Back Better legislation, all but guaranteeing the end of the $1.75 trillion spending package that is the centerpiece of the Biden agenda.

A Manchin staffer reached out to the White House and leadership roughly 30 minutes before his interview, two sources familiar with the West Virginia Democrat’s remarks told Axios.

“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face. I cannot take that risk,” the West Virginia Democrat said in a statement released after his appearance on the Sunday show.

Needless to say, Democratic senators feel blindsided. Multiple members were not given a heads up about the change or the decision to announce it on “Fox News Sunday” morning, and their offices are now scrambling to hold meetings with their staff over how to respond.

