Sunday, December 19, 2021
Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Test Positive for COVID-19

By Fisher Jack
Cory Booker & Elizabeth Warren (via TMZ)
*Congress, like the rest of the country, is dealing with an increase in COVID.  On Sunday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) became the second member of the Senate this weekend to announce a positive test.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday,” Booker informed on Sunday via social media. “My symptoms are relatively mild.”

As TMZ notes, Booker also threw in a plug for vaccines, adding … “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

Booker’s COVID news comes on the heels of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusett) declaring the same just hours earlier … saying she too had come down with the wicked virus.

“Fortunately, my symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted,” he said.

Warren didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she tests regularly and had returned a negative result earlier this week.

Fisher Jack

