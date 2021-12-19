Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Test Positive for COVID-19

*Congress, like the rest of the country, is dealing with an increase in COVID. On Sunday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) became the second member of the Senate this weekend to announce a positive test.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday,” Booker informed on Sunday via social media. “My symptoms are relatively mild.”

As TMZ notes, Booker also threw in a plug for vaccines, adding … “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

Booker’s COVID news comes on the heels of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusett) declaring the same just hours earlier … saying she too had come down with the wicked virus.

Warren didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she tests regularly and had returned a negative result earlier this week.