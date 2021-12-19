Blac is Back as Blac Chyna Preps for Third Reality TV Gig

*The Jasmine Brand is reporting that Blac Chyna, former married to Rob Kardashian and subject of a “leaked” sex video, is reportedly shooting her newest reality show from VH1-the name and release date of the series have been revealed as of yet.

This will be her third reality TV venture, with her first being alongside Rob in the defunct “Rob and Chyna” show on E! Network. Additionally, “The Real Blac Chyna” premiered on Zeus Network two years ago.

Mavens of the gossip sites may recall video recently being released that allegedly shows a woman fleeing from a room Blac Chyna was reportedly in. The individual also stated that she was being held their against her will be “Chyna.”

Zeus Network’s Lemuel Plummer had this to say in an interview with Jasmine Brand.

