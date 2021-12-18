SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks To A Good-Hearted Brother Whose Winning Ribs Led To A Car Donation Movement

*Eliot Middleton, who is a native of South Carolina, has a heart of gold. As we embark upon the season of giving, Middleton is the perfect person to get you in the holiday mood. This young, humble brother’s heart-warming story embodies every Christ-like quality one can think of in this season, where the focus is more so geared toward materialism, as opposed to spreading ‘true love.’

During a wide-ranging discussion, ‘Auto Trends’ is going one-on-one with the restaurant owner, as he shares everything from what sparked his automotive interest to how his winning ribs led him down the road, no pun intended, to repairing and donating old cars. As the old saying goes, “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”

To find out more about Middleton’s kindness movement and how you can provide vehicles to those without access to transportation, click here.

This holiday automotive special will air from Saturday, December 18 thru Thursday, January 6. To tune in to SiriusXM or one of the FM radio outlets carrying the show, click here.

