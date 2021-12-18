Saturday, December 18, 2021
SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks To A Good-Hearted Brother Whose Winning Ribs Led To A Car Donation Movement

By Jeff Fortson
Eliot Middleton (r) and his sister (1) donate one of the vehicles he’s repaired. (Photo Credit: EM)

*Eliot Middleton, who is a native of South Carolina, has a heart of gold. As we embark upon the season of giving, Middleton is the perfect person to get you in the holiday mood. This young, humble brother’s heart-warming story embodies every Christ-like quality one can think of in this season, where the focus is more so geared toward materialism, as opposed to spreading ‘true love.’

During a wide-ranging discussion, ‘Auto Trends’ is going one-on-one with the restaurant owner, as he shares everything from what sparked his automotive interest to how his winning ribs led him down the road, no pun intended, to repairing and donating old cars. As the old saying goes, “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”

To find out more about Middleton’s kindness movement and how you can provide vehicles to those without access to transportation, click here.

This holiday automotive special will air from Saturday, December 18 thru Thursday, January 6. To tune in to SiriusXM or one of the FM radio outlets carrying the show, click here.

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com:
Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its sixth season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers, ranging from the ‘Hidden Figure’ and Black female who responsible for using a mathematical formula to check the accuracy of the GPS (Global Positioning Sensor) to auto analysts to car designers to the trailblazer of LGBT auto advertising.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car-payment calculator, visit JeffCars.com, his car-buying educational guide. Follow him on [email protected]

Jeff Fortson

