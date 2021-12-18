Full Force’s Bow Legged Lou Tributes Kangol Kid Who Passed Away Today | PhotosVideo

*Unfortunately, he didn’t make it. The hip-hop and music world is mourning the passing of the legendary Kangol Kid, who emerged as one of Hip-Hop’s earliest stars in the 80s (from the seminal hip-hop group UTFO). He succumbed to his battle with colon cancer which we reported on earlier. He was 55.

Kangol, born Shaun Shiller, learned of his diagnosis back in February. He took to Instagram (on 10-27-21) and revealed that he’s been hospitalized for cancer-related complications. His procedure was scheduled for Thursday morning (10/29/21) at the North Shore University Hospital in New York, according to Revolt. Above, in a video interview with PIX News, Kangol discusses his situation.

“Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” he penned in his caption. “Things have become and are becoming a little more difficult than imagined. I’ve been admitted again for complications related to my condition. Thank you to those who have been instrumental in my latest ordeal. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I am blessed to have you by my side through this. I love you all. ~Kang. #kangolkid #kangol #utfo #roxanneroxanne #fu*ckcancer.”

Another hip-hop legend, Bow Legged Lou of Full Force is mourning his late friend, Kangol, and is sharing his thoughts with you:

As I send these words through tears…My talented lil brother Shaun Fequiere aka KANGOL KID aka KANGOLIAS (as I called him) has just earned his heavenly wings. God is now blessing him up close & personal right now.

I’ve always loved Kang from the time Full Force discovered him till he took his last breath at 3:02 this morning Sat Dec 18. *** UTFO & Full Force created hip hop history together as it started with us producing Roxanne Roxanne with UTFO amongst every other UTFO song. Kang was instrumental in everything he touched. So talented in the studio and so talented on stage performing. Kangol Kid’s musical legacy will live on as he would want it to. He was a talented rapper, lyricist, writer singer, dancer, producer & versatile all-around talent.

Besides being such a great talent, Kangol was such a great guy & we are going to miss him. A super person & a super father of 4. He was very thoughtful, supportive and giving while always acknowledging others. He had a crazy sense of humor & quick wit too.

During the past months, he was going through so much pain when the Cancer started spreading. Many times he was smiling to keep from crying.

Every time I called him via video chat he was always in pain but he would talk to me & I would always open up the convo by telling him that I loved him & he’d say it right back to me. The last time I saw him was when I went to the hospital & even though he was in pain, he was still conversating & still laughed at my jokes even through the pain. Well my Beloved lil bro there is no more pain. No more suffering. U can rest in peace now.

For the past 7-8 years anytime we performed in shows as the Full Force Brothers we always included Kangol in our sets. We’d introduce him & he’d come on & do his verse for “Roxanne Roxanne.” He would kill it all the time as the crowd always loved him. Then later on in our show, we would include him as we did a tribute to The Temptations. He would sing with us & do the dance steps with us. He always loved rockin’ with us on stage. He could sing, rap, dance in just one show. Kang, R.I.P. You will always live in my heart.