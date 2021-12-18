Erica Mena Apologizes to Christy Mahone Over Stolen Property Accusation

*The thing about social media is, even if you delete it later on, somebody’s going to see whatever “in the moment” thing that spills out of your mouth.

Back in May, the home shared by Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels was burglarized. Mena reportedly heard through the grapevine that a woman named Christy Mahone was spotted rockin’ her stolen jewelry and handbags and took to social media in a blistering tirade.

“So this stripper Christy Mahone is now allegedly wearing my jewelry and has all my purses,” Mena wrote on Instagram. “Girl be smart and give up all my belongings. If anyone knows her please contact me. I got a cash reward on her as well. 10,000 in cash to anyone who can lead me to the arrest of this woman as well.”

Apparently, that very same grapevine imparted additional information that made Mena change her mind not long afterwards.

Last May, after our home was burglarized and some of my property stolen, I was informed by a number of sources that an individual named Christy Mahone had been seen in possession of my stolen property, under circumstances that suggested she knew it was stolen, and I posted statements to that effect on my Instagram account. I have since learned that the information I received about Ms. Mahone was not accurate, and so I now wish to take this opportunity to retract my earlier assertions concerning Ms. Mahone. To be clear, I no longer have any reason to believe that Christy Mahone was ever in possession of property she knew to be stolen from me, or that she had anything at all to do, directly or indirectly, with the robbery of our home. I apologize to Ms. Mahone.

Mahone was not moved by Mena’s apology at all. She reposted it on her story and replied, “GIRL BYE!”