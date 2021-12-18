Saturday, December 18, 2021
HomeCelebrityGossip
Entertainment

Erica Mena Apologizes to Christy Mahone Over Stolen Property Accusation

By EurWebWriter
0

Erica Mena - GettyImages
Erica Mena – GettyImages

*The thing about social media is, even if you delete it later on, somebody’s going to see whatever “in the moment” thing that spills out of your mouth.

Back in May, the home shared by Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels was burglarized.  Mena reportedly heard through the grapevine that a woman named Christy Mahone was spotted rockin’ her stolen jewelry and handbags and took to social media in a blistering tirade.

“So this stripper Christy Mahone is now allegedly wearing my jewelry and has all my purses,” Mena wrote on Instagram. “Girl be smart and give up all my belongings. If anyone knows her please contact me. I got a cash reward on her as well. 10,000 in cash to anyone who can lead me to the arrest of this woman as well.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence About Secret Relationship with NBAer Tristan Thompson

Embed from Getty Images
Apparently, that very same grapevine imparted additional information that made Mena change her mind not long afterwards.

Last May, after our home was burglarized and some of my property stolen, I was informed by a number of sources that an individual named Christy Mahone had been seen in possession of my stolen property, under circumstances that suggested she knew it was stolen, and I posted statements to that effect on my Instagram account. I have since learned that the information I received about Ms. Mahone was not accurate, and so I now wish to take this opportunity to retract my earlier assertions concerning Ms. Mahone. To be clear, I no longer have any reason to believe that Christy Mahone was ever in possession of property she knew to be stolen from me, or that she had anything at all to do, directly or indirectly, with the robbery of our home. I apologize to Ms. Mahone.

Mahone was not moved by Mena’s apology at all. She reposted it on her story and replied, “GIRL BYE!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleAndre Olivas is Suing LA Sheriff Dept. – He was Brutally Beaten After Traffic Stop | WATCH
Next articleINFLATION and its Impact on Black life EXPLAINED | Video
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO