Saweetie Says the Playoffs are I-ight, But She Wants the Ring (Watch)

*Bay Area-rapper Saweetie recently sat down with the Associated Press to talk about her Grammy nominations, her upcoming album “Icy Season” and the competitive nature that runs in her family.

“I played football, track and volleyball,” Saweetie told The Associated Press, which has named her one of its Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021. “You might be invited to the playoffs, but you have to win. So I felt like I was invited to the Grammys, but have to win.”

It’s only natural that Saweetie, nominated for best new artist and best rap song for “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat, gravitated toward athletics. Her grandfather, Willie Harper, played for the San Francisco 49ers and her father played football in college. Over the last three years, she’s channeled that competitive spirit into the rap hustle with three Top 40 hits, including “Best Friend,” “Tap In” and “My Type,” her own McDonald’s meal and becoming a marketing juggernaut as a TikTok meme.

Her mother, Trinidad Valentin, was 17 when Saweetie was born and had a career as an actress in music videos, but she insisted that her daughter finish college. Saweetie graduated from University of Southern California with a degree in communications.

“I’m really appreciative of her pushing me to go because when I was in college, I didn’t appreciate it,” she said.

Meanwhile her father, Johnny Harper, would encourage her to show off her rap skills whenever his friends came over for a game of dominos. “And I was never scared,” she said. “But in hindsight, when I look back, I know that he was preparing me for anything, so I really appreciate him.”

She meditates about two hours every morning, after learning about the practice from two of her mentors.

“Meditation is really important for me because my life is very chaotic,” said Saweetie. “In order for me to be centered, I have to pray and I have to meditate.”

For Saweetie, the meaning of being an “ICY GRL” has expanded beyond just her brand to her next EP project, called “Icy Season” to come out on Jan. 7, which will be seven songs plus a bonus track.

Check out her interview with the AP below: