Barack Obama Shares His Top Songs of 2021 with New Spotify Playlist | LISTEN

*You may feel like you are still processing 2019, but believe it or not… 2022 is only a few weeks away.

As we approach the New Year, this is the perfect time to look back at the last 12 months and celebrate the music that helped us all survive another abnormal year.

Today, to give listeners a chance to check out the tracks he had on repeat this year, President Barack Obama unveiled an all-new playlist, curated for Spotify, sharing his favorite songs of 2021!

The tracklist includes songs that defined 2021 for many of us – including Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses,” Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” Mitski’s “The Only Heartbreaker,” The War On Drugs’s “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” Little Simz and Cleo Sol’s “Woman,” Parquet Courts’ “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” Cardi B and Lizzo’s “Rumors,” Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “Nobody,” Aventura and Bad Bunny’s “Volvi,” Courtney Barnett’s “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To,” and many more.

“Barack Obama’s Favorite Music of 2021” Tracklist:

1. The Only Heartbreaker – Mitski

2. I Don’t Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius) – The War On Drugs, Lucius

3. Tala Tannam – Mdou Moctar

4. Magnolia Blues – Adia Victoria

5. Witchoo – Durand jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer

6. Formwela 10 – Esperanza Spalding

7. Broken Horses – Brandi Carlile

8. Gold Chains – Genesis Owusu

9. Woman – Little Simz, Cleo Sol

10. Pepas – Farruko

11. Go Down Deh (feat. Shaggy and Sean Paul) – Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul

12. Freedom – Jon Batiste

13. Its Way With Me – Wye Oak

14. Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill) – Nas, Ms. Lauryn Hill

15. Nightflyer – Allison Russell

16. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

17. Patria y Vida – Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osobo, El Funky

18. Notice – Tammy Lakkis

19. Armash – Teddy Afro

20. Write A List of Things To Look Forward To – Courtney Barnett

21. Volvi – Aventura, Bad Bunny

22. Headshots (4r Da Locals) – Isaiah Rashad

23. Boomerang – yebba

24. In My Blood – MO3, Morray

25. YA – YEИDRY

26. Rumors (feat. Cardi B) – Lizzo, Cardi B

27. Walking at a Downtown Pace – Parquet Courts

