Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence About Secret Relationship with NBAer Tristan Thompson

*Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mother has finally spoken out after all the drama that has transpired over the last few weeks. In an exclusive statement she gave to E! news, Maralee Nichols says that she doesn’t want a relationship with Tristan but she wants her child taken care of.

Since the news first broke about Tristan and Maralee, multiple fake pages and fake statements have been released on Maralee’s behalf, which she says was never her. In her statement, Nichols says her and Tristan first met and had sex the night of his birthday in March at a Houston party. Nichols continues to say that they saw each other again when Tristan invited her to Boston to see him. Nichols says she then found out she was pregnant shortly after, which she told him in North Carolina when he invited her again to see him at the end of April.

“I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me,” she tells E! News. “I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. He has never even been in my vehicle. I used an Uber or was driven by friends that weekend. Houston was one of many nights we spent together. Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Say Goodbye to Your ‘Cash App’ – Liquid Cash is Here to Disrupt the Tech Space

Nichols also makes it clear that she’s not a personal trainer for Thompson and hasn’t been for 4 years. She confirms to say she had her baby and she wants to live a happy life outside the media.

“I gave birth on December 1, 2021. Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

Tristan says that he will only believe the child is his, If the conception date is his birthday because that’s the only day he claims he slept with Maralee. It’s getting messier yall!

Thoughts?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Swizz Beatz Denies Cheating on Alicia Keys with LaLa Anthony