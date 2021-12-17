Listen to Aaliyah’s New Song ‘Poison’ f/ The Weeknd

*Aaliyah’s estate teamed with The Weeknd to serve a new track called “Poison,” which you can listen to via the player below.

The track comes courtesy of Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire, per Complex, and serves as the first single for Aaliyah’s upcoming posthumous album, “Unstoppable,” which will be shared in 2022.

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The Weeknd,” said Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, founder of Blackground Records. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”

We previously reported that Aaliyah’s sophomore album “One In A Million” made its debut on streaming platforms in August after nearly two decades since the singer passed away in a plane crash.

Hankerson posted a statement to Instagram about the re-release, including the reason why it took so long for his niece’s music to be available.

“Thank you to all of her many fans for keeping her music alive. I’m sorry it took so long, but when you lose a family member so unexpectedly, it takes time to deal with that type of grief. I decided to release Aaliyah’s music in order to keep her legacy alive,” Hankerson wrote.

He also included a thank you to Aaliyah’s parents, who served as her managers.

“I can not take the credit for managing Aaliyah as that was never a title I held,” he said in the statement. “That title belonged to Diane Haughton and her husband who managed Aaliyah from the start of her career until her passing.”