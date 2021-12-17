Friday, December 17, 2021
HomeEntertainmentDocuseries
Docuseries

Lifetime Sets Premiere Date for New Series ‘My Killer Body with K. Michelle’ | WatchTrailer

By Billie Jordan Sushine
0

K Michelle
K. Michelle (photo via Lifetime)

*With reports revealing over $9 billion spent on plastic surgery in 2020 alone just in the United States, Lifetime takes a deep dive into the darker side of achieving physical perfection with the premiere of the highly anticipated series,My Killer Body with K.Michelle” on Thursday, February 3rd at 9/8c.

Prior to the premiere, fans will be given an early look with a sneak peek of the series on January 28 at 10/9c.

As one of the very first celebrities to come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life, R&B chart-topper K. Michelle will help men and women desperate to correct plastic surgery procedures and get their lives back in My Killer Body with K. Michelle.

With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams Has Strained Relationship with Son Amid Health Battles

My Killer Body with K. Michelle is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Kingdom Reign Entertainment and executive produced by Kimberly Pate. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon executive produce for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Carlos King and Scott Shatsky executive produce for Kingdom Reign Entertainment. Brandon Wilson and Patrick McCabe also serve as executive producers. Brie Miranda Bryant and Kimberly Chessler serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

K. Michelle also stars in Lifetime’s upcoming film, “Single Black Female,” alongside Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley. “Single Black Female” is directed by Shari Carpenter and written by Tessa Evelyn Scott and Sa’Rah L. Jones and will debut in 2022.
Source: Lifetime

Previous articleAccess to Capital Remains A Problem for Most Black Businesses
Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO