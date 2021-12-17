Lifetime Sets Premiere Date for New Series ‘My Killer Body with K. Michelle’ | WatchTrailer

*With reports revealing over $9 billion spent on plastic surgery in 2020 alone just in the United States, Lifetime takes a deep dive into the darker side of achieving physical perfection with the premiere of the highly anticipated series, “My Killer Body with K.Michelle” on Thursday, February 3rd at 9/8c.

Prior to the premiere, fans will be given an early look with a sneak peek of the series on January 28 at 10/9c.

As one of the very first celebrities to come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life, R&B chart-topper K. Michelle will help men and women desperate to correct plastic surgery procedures and get their lives back in My Killer Body with K. Michelle.

With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story.

My Killer Body with K. Michelle is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Kingdom Reign Entertainment and executive produced by Kimberly Pate. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon executive produce for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Carlos King and Scott Shatsky executive produce for Kingdom Reign Entertainment. Brandon Wilson and Patrick McCabe also serve as executive producers. Brie Miranda Bryant and Kimberly Chessler serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

K. Michelle also stars in Lifetime’s upcoming film, “Single Black Female,” alongside Raven Goodwin and Amber Riley. “Single Black Female” is directed by Shari Carpenter and written by Tessa Evelyn Scott and Sa’Rah L. Jones and will debut in 2022.

Source: Lifetime