Friday, December 17, 2021
Joy Reid Calls Out Fox News Hosts for ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Deadly Insurrection [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Joy Reid ripped into hosts of Fox News for downplaying the deadly Jan. 6th insurrection on-air, while behind the scenes they frantically tried to convince former President Donald Trump to condemn the violence.

Reid addressed the hypocrisy on her MSNBC show “The ReidOut,” saying, “Fox News, and particularly a number of their on-air hosts, acted as his unofficial advisors, and time and again tried to play defense for the orange autocrat president.”

“No matter how they try to downplay or blame ‘antifa’ or the left, or provocateurs or whatever, their texts tell the truth. Only Donald Trump could call off the insurrectionists because they were his insurrectionists,” she said, Urban Hollywood 411 reports. 

“He is the one who called on those gullible, thugged-out MAGA fans to bring the fight to the Capitol that day, to try to overthrow a legitimate election. Period.”

READ MORE: Joy Reid Calls Media’s Coverage of Gabby Petito Case ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome

We previously reported that Donald Trump Jr. begged former chief of staff Mark Meadows to urge then-President Donald Trump to stop the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. On Monday, Trump Jr.’s text messages to Meadows were read aloud during the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. 

“He’s got to condemn this sh*t ASAP,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows, PEOPLE reports. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

“I’m pushing it hard. I agree,” Meadows responded.

“We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” Trump Jr. replied.

Multiple lawmakers and several Fox News hosts also begged Meadows to get the president to condemn and put an end to the Capitol riot, namely Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, The Daily Beast reports. 

The texts were read aloud by Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. The messages were reportedly provided to the committee by Meadows. 

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote, according to Cheney.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade texted: “Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

Hannity texted: “Can he make a statement. Ask people to leave the Capitol.” Ingraham wrote: “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

Meadows also received a text from an unidentified person that read: “We are under siege here at the Capitol.”

 The Daily Beast writes, “The messages were in stark contrast to what the Fox personalities were saying on air,” and “Ingraham, Hannity, and Kilmeade suggested that left-wing activists were responsible for the violence.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

