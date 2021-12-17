Friday, December 17, 2021
‘Eggs Over Easy’: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Andra Day in OWN Doc About Infertility in Black Community (Trailer)

Andra Day
Andra Day in ‘Eggs Over Easy’ – OWN

*Keshia Knight Pulliam is not walking on eggshells when it comes to conversations about the reproductive health of Black women.

The one-time Cosby kid was supposed to just executive produce and narrate “Eggs Over Easy,” a documentary under the network’s first-ever health initiative, OWN Your Health, exploring women’s reproductive choices, options, and barriers. Little did she know that her own personal journey would land her in front of the camera as part of the story.

“Eggs Over Easy” investigates the often taboo subject of infertility in the Black community and brings Black women together for an enlightening and empowering dialogue about the sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood.

Academy Award-nominated actress and singer Andra Day also joins the conversation along with Black women, doctors, and fertility advocates who share their personal experiences including miscarriage, IVF, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, and many other reproductive issues that are not typically discussed or widely understood.

Take a gander below:

