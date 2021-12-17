Charlamagne Tha God’s ‘Real President’ Question Prompts Heated Response from VP Kamala Harris | WATCH

*Kamala Harris got a taste of what it’s like to be interviewed by Charlemagne Tha God and let’s just say it didn’t take long for things to get intense.

The American Vice President had to make sure Charlamagne knew that the President of the United States is Joe Biden and NOT Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) when asked by the host to name the country’s “real president.”

“It’s Joe Biden – and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” Harris told the “Tha God’s Honest Truth” host on Friday in an interview on the weekly late-night program.

“It’s Joe Biden,” Harris repeated, her voice escalating. “And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.”

“The reality is, because we are in office, we do the things like the child tax credit, which is going to reduce Black child poverty by 50 percent,” Harris continued, highlighting the administration’s efforts to lower the price of prescription drugs, lower the Black maternal mortality rate and enact police reform measures.

“So I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.

Charlamagne, who also uses his real name (Lenard McKelvey) on the show praised her forceful response.

“That Kamala Harris, that’s the one I like. That’s the one that was putting the pressure on people in Senate hearings. That’s the one I’d like to see more often out here in these streets.”

The “Breakfast Club” radio show host ripped Manchin throughout his talk with Harris, saying the centrist lawmaker is “ruining this country” and “blocking progress.” The TV personality’s comments came as Democrats in Congress have expressed frustration with Manchin over his hesitancy to back the $2 trillion social spendings and climate bill before the end of 2021, The Hill reported via MSN News.

Asked why Manchin is “allowed to constantly hold up Biden’s agenda,” Harris replied that in the 50-50 Senate, “every vote matters.”

“We have to listen to the voices who represent their districts,” she said.

Charlamagne warned that Democrats risk losing the support of Black voters in the midterm elections next year, and in the 2024 White House race, because “the stuff [Manchin’s] holding up progress on are hurting people, they’re hurting Black people in particular.”

“God’s Honest Truth” airs on Fridays at 10/9C on Comedy Central.