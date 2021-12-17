Medical Examiner Confirms 10 Astroworld Victims Died From Asphyxiation [VIDEO]

*According to a report from the medical examiner, the ten people who died at the Astroworld music festival last month died of compression asphyxia.

As reported by Variety, one victim had a “contributory cause” of death on account of the “combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.”

The report was issued Thursday by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston.

Rapper Travis Scott has so far been named in more than 200 lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured at Houston’s NRG Park on Nov. 5. A $2 billion lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, where the event was held, on behalf of the 282 victims who were physically or mentally impacted by the tragedy.

Earlier this month, Scott spoke to Charlamagne Tha God about his tragic music festival, claiming he’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since the deadly event.

“I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean,” he said. “It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

The investigation into what caused the deaths is still ongoing.

Scott, meanwhile, is reportedly working on a new initiative to make concerts safer.