White House Confirms Biden Won’t Extend Student Loan Relief

*President Joe Biden is being called out for falling back on his promise to wipe out student loan debt.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed last week that student loan repayment will resume on Feb. 1 as scheduled.

“We’re still assessing the impact of the [COVID-19] Omicron variant,” Psaki said. “But a smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration. The Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them to prepare for return to repayment on February 1st and has secured contract extensions with loan servicers.”

Biden initially campaigned on his support of clearing “$10,000 of undergraduate or graduate student debt relief for every year of national or community service, up to five years and $50,000,” CNBC writes. The president reportedly wants Congress to craft the legislation to get it done. The White House intends to “engage directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan.”

READ MORE: The Top 5 Student Loan Issues Every College Grad Can Agree On

Here’s more from the CNBC report:

House and Senate Democrats repeatedly urged Biden to “broadly” forgive up to $50,000 of federal debt through executive order during his first 100 days in office. Biden’s first 100 days are now behind him and he has repeatedly pushed back against leaders of his own party, stating that he will only support up to $10,000 of debt forgiveness and that he would prefer Congress craft the legislation.

In response to Biden’s flip-flopping on his promises, “#studentloanforgiveness” is trending on Twitter in response.

Check out some responses below.

I can’t wait until the midterm elections and Dems tell us AGAIN “it’s the most important election of our lifetime.” Good luck getting young voters to the both in November after this sham #studentloanforgiveness pic.twitter.com/eSPj0nEBo5 — Gravy, PhD (@1StephenGraves) December 14, 2021

Welcome to America, where there is no help for struggling working people because that would be unfair to the rich. #studentloanforgiveness — Michael Katims (@smitakm) December 11, 2021

Student loan forgiveness actually hurts the lower income taxpayers. Also it’s not fair John the Plummer to pay for someone’s art degree. College graduates on average make more than a non college graduates. The rich want the lower class to pay their bills. That’s it. — MTSTREET (@MTSTREET3) December 14, 2021

Wait, the guy that voted in 2005 as a Senator to ensure student loans couldn’t get discharged in a bankruptcy… isn’t going to extend student loan relief? Shocking! 🤣 Y’all were duped. Hook, line, and sinker. #studentloanforgiveness https://t.co/WvIywWwJli — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) December 14, 2021

To those people who voted for @JoeBiden promising a break on your student loans; he used you, he lied to you. #studentloanforgiveness — El Sentinela 🇺🇸 (@sentinela1776) December 13, 2021

If only Trump wouldn’t have given those massive billion dollar tax breaks to the corporations. Wouldnt it have been cool if he would’ve applied that money to people trying 2pay back their student loans? But nope, he gave it to the rich, so they could send spaceships into the air — 🎵Valerie🎵 (@LetsAllDoBetter) December 14, 2021