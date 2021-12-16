Thursday, December 16, 2021
HomeNews
News

Wendy Williams Has Strained Relationship with Son Amid Health Battles

By Ny MaGee
0

Kevin Hunter Jr. – Wendy Williams

*Wendy Williams’ son has reportedly told her to shape up or he’s shipping out!

“Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr. has been strained,” a source told The Sun. “He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself. Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom.’”

According to Wendy insiders, the beloved talk show host has relapsed and has been drinking alcohol daily.

“Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house,” they said.

According to the report, Williams would also drink on the show and often smelled like booze. 

“Everyone is an enabler because they don’t want to lose their job,” the insider added. “They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor.”

READ MORE: Wendy Williams’ Hiatus From Talk Show Expected to Extend to Early 2022

We reported previously that Wendy insiders claim she is “never coming back” to resume hosting her daytime talk show.

As reported by Page Six, guest hosts will continue to fill in throughout January when the show returns from its holiday hiatus.

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care. 

Wendy’s younger brother Tommy Williams previously shut down reports that she is wheelchair-bound and suffering from early stages of dementia.

In Wendy’s absence, numerous guest hosts have filled in, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Dulcé Sloan, Michelle Buteau, Ms. Pat, Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Devyn Simone and Michael Yo.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host the beloved talk show the first week of January, while Michael Rapaport will return to host the second week. Comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell will take over the show the third week, and Sherri Shepherd will close out the month, per the report. 

“Even if she did come back, she’d be a lame duck because her show isn’t renewed beyond this season,” an insider exclusively told Page Six about Wendy Williams. 

Previous article‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘You Came to My Wedding & Fought My Wife!’
Next articleDenzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO