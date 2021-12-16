Wendy Williams Has Strained Relationship with Son Amid Health Battles

*Wendy Williams’ son has reportedly told her to shape up or he’s shipping out!

“Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr. has been strained,” a source told The Sun. “He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself. Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom.’”

According to Wendy insiders, the beloved talk show host has relapsed and has been drinking alcohol daily.

“Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house,” they said.

According to the report, Williams would also drink on the show and often smelled like booze.

“Everyone is an enabler because they don’t want to lose their job,” the insider added. “They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor.”

READ MORE: Wendy Williams’ Hiatus From Talk Show Expected to Extend to Early 2022

We reported previously that Wendy insiders claim she is “never coming back” to resume hosting her daytime talk show.

As reported by Page Six, guest hosts will continue to fill in throughout January when the show returns from its holiday hiatus.

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care.

Wendy’s younger brother Tommy Williams previously shut down reports that she is wheelchair-bound and suffering from early stages of dementia.

In Wendy’s absence, numerous guest hosts have filled in, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Dulcé Sloan, Michelle Buteau, Ms. Pat, Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Devyn Simone and Michael Yo.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma will host the beloved talk show the first week of January, while Michael Rapaport will return to host the second week. Comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell will take over the show the third week, and Sherri Shepherd will close out the month, per the report.

“Even if she did come back, she’d be a lame duck because her show isn’t renewed beyond this season,” an insider exclusively told Page Six about Wendy Williams.