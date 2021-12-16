Watch Out! Tyler Perry Involved in Car Accident in LA – No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

*#TylerPerry was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles Wednesday night, but thankfully he and the other driver involved are okay, and there were no serious injuries.

According to @tmz_tv, sources say the mogul was driving through Sherman Oaks in his Bentley when the accident occurred. The other vehicle that was involved in the accident was a Honda Accord, and the driver reportedly cut across three lanes of traffic, making her way right towards Tyler’s path, causing him to smash into the driver’s side of the Honda. The woman confessed to causing the accident.

There were already police in the area that was able to help with directing the traffic. Law enforcement sources told the site that the crash was not enough for a police report to be filed, and everything will be handled in private

