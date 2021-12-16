Sorry Tristan – Paternity Suit Filed in Texas Against New Baby Mama Dismissed

*Tristan Thompson’s Texas paternity suit against Maralee Nichols has been dismissed by a judge according to Page six.

As we previously reported he filed a suit against her in acknowledgment of her suit against the NBA star.

A source close to the two spoke out explaining that they attended and testified at a virtual court hearing on Wednesday. “Regardless of whether any act of conception occurred in Texas that could have led to the conception of the child, [Thompson and Nichols allegedly] had a lengthy relationship spanning multiple states,” the source stated.

“The child was born in California, the mother resides there and so does Tristan,” they added. “It would make sense the judge would dismiss this given the facts and the California lawsuit filed before the Texas one.”

