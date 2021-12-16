Thursday, December 16, 2021
Black Films

22nd Annual Black Reel Awards Nominations Announced!

By Fahnia Thomas
Black Reel Awards
Black Reel Awards

A story of the old west sets a new standard for nominations at the 22nd Annual Black Reel Awards.

“The Harder They Fall” shoots down all the competition by racking up a record twenty nominations for awards this year. “The Harder They Fall” blasts past the previous record held by the phenomenal “Black Panther” which received 17 nominations in 2018 and become the first western to be nominated for Outstanding Picture and Outstanding Screenplay. Setting a record of its own, “Zola” receives a total of nine nominations, the most for any independent film.

Director Jeymes Samuel ties with Radha Blank for the most individual nominations in a single year with seven for his work with “The Harder They Fall“. Most interestingly, all the nominees for Outstanding Director are receiving their first Black Reel nomination in that category this year.

In family dual news, for the first time in Black Reel history, a husband and wife are facing each other as “Guns Go Bang” and “The Harder They Fall” by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter square off for Outstanding Original Song against Beyonce Knowles-Carter’s “Be Alive” from “King Richard.

Congratulations go out to Rita Moreno. She received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in “West Side Story” and at the age of 90, has become the oldest person to obtain a nomination for a Black Reel Award.

Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees. Stay tuned for the winner’s announcement February 22, 2022.

Black Reel Awards annually recognize the excellence of African Americans, as well as the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora, in the global film industry.

Follow the 22nd Annual Black Reel Awards on Twitter and Instagram @BlackReelAwards and on Facebook at TheBlackReelAwards.

Join the conversation using #BlackReelAwards22, #BRA22, and #BlackCinemaMatters.

About the Black Reel Awards (BRAs)

The Black Reel Awards, or “BRAs”, is an annual American awards ceremony hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African Americans in Film (FAAAF) to recognize the excellence of African Americans, as well as the cinematic achievements of the African diaspora, in the global film industry, as assessed by the Foundation’s voting membership. The various category winners are awarded a copy of a statuette, officially called the Black Reel Award. The awards, first presented in 2000 in Washington, DC, are overseen by FAAAF.

The awards ceremony was initially awarded online during its first two years before the first live show presentation in 2002. The awards have broadcast on radio since 2014. The Black Reel Awards is the oldest cinema-exclusive awards ceremony for African Americans.

Fahnia Thomas

