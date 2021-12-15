Surprise! Travis Hunter Picks Deion Sanders’ Jackson State University Over FSU | VIDEO

*They don’t call him “Prime Time” for nothing. Once again, Deion Sanders has gotten the attention of the sports world.

If you haven’t heard, Sanders went and snagged the nation’s top football recruit in Travis Hunter who’ll now be playing for the Jackson State Tigers, an HBCU, next season instead of Florida State.

Here’s more via TMZ Sports:

The 5-star cornerback made the move official during national signing day at Collins Hill High in GA on Wednesday … tossing hats from Georgia, Auburn and FSU — the school he committed to in March 2020 — and putting on a JSU Tigers cap!!

Of course, Sanders is a Seminoles legend … and was rumored to be a candidate for FSU’s head coaching spot after Willie Taggart was fired in 2019.

So yeah, this one’s gotta sting in Tallahassee.

Travis Hunter tosses Georgia, FSU, and Auburn hats and is going to Jackson State.

Video: @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/CbZhS1TGqQ — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) December 15, 2021

As far as his decision to play for Jackson State, Hunter had this to say: “Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and of course the legend, JSU’s own Walter Payton — Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football.”

“I want to be part of that history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future.”

The future college football star says he hopes his move will show other high school recruits that playing for an HBCU isn’t a bad thing and “may be everything you want and more.”

“I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially my fellow Tigers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rivals.com (@rivalsdotcom)

Of course, Coach Prime is hyped — saying on Instagram, “When we stick together anything can happen.”

Sanders has been nothing short of impressive in his role with Jackson State. Getting the best player in the country to go to an HBCU school is something that had not been done until today. Obviously, Sanders knows what he’s doing, and coaching the Jackson State Tigers to go 11-1 as well as winning the Celebration Bowl in his second year on the job is more than proof of that. He is 15-4 in two seasons at Jackson State.

Don’t be surprised if Mr. Prime Time may have to be reminded that the words “When we stick together anything can happen” came from his mouth now that he’s more than gotten the attention of the big boys who NEED him on their side. They’ll come a-callin’ for all the obvious reasons.

We hate to say it, but it’s going to be hard for Jackson State to keep Sanders unless they can somehow come up with the many, many MILLIONS it would take.