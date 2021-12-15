Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Tory Lanez Yelled ‘Dance B*tch’ Before Firing at Megan Thee Stallion’s Feet

By Ny MaGee
*Tory Lanez allegedly told Megan Thee Stallion to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her during their wild night out together last July. He then offered her hush money to cover it up.

According to testimony from a detective on the case, LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner, said in court Tuesday during a preliminary hearing that Megan told him Tory was intoxicated during the July 2020 incident, TMZ reports. The shooting reportedly occurred during an argument in the Hollywood Hills around 4:30 AM after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. 

Stogner said after Tory fired the shots, Megan “immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence.”

A rep for Lanez previously denied that the rapper told Megan to “dance b*tch” before allegedly firing at her feet. 

Here’s more from TMZ:

He also said under oath that Megan told him Tory apologized and begged her not to tell, allegedly offering her money to keep her mouth shut because he was on probation. Det. Stogner said, Megan initially explained her injury by claiming she’d stepped on broken glass. Megan allegedly later admitted she only said it was glass because of the political climate … she was afraid cops might shoot Tory if she said there was a gun in the car.

What’s more … a recorded phone call was played that Tory made from jail to a woman who was also with Meg when the incident happened. Tory apologizes on the call for something he did because he was too drunk. Tory got pissed in the courtroom, yelling out, “How you gonna tell me what I apologized for?” before his attorney told him to calm down.

Tory’s facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that caused great bodily injury, and one count of carrying a concealed, unregistered weapon, per the report. 

If convicted on all charges, the hip-hop star faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison, according to CBS 2.

The trial is set to begin on January 13.

