The Moment Steph Curry Passed Ray Allen to Become NBA’s Official 3-Point God (Watch)

*It happened in NBA’s unofficial Mecca, Madison Square Garden, with 3-point record holder Ray Allen looking on from the stands, previous record holder, Reggie Miller, calling the game for TNT’s national broadcast, and New York Knicks stan Spike Lee – dressed entirely in orange – in his usual front row seat. The setting for Steph Curry to become the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers Tuesday night couldn’t have been more storybook.

The two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion got it done early in the first quarter. He swished his first 3, a 29-foot bomb from the top of the key after less than two minutes. He missed his second attempt from downtown, but five minutes later, his Golden State Warriors got the ball to Andrew Wiggins in the post. Wiggins hit Curry, who bounced out beyond the 3-point arc from the free throw line and sailed the record-breaker from the right wing. Nothing but net.

The 20,000 in attendance went nuts.

A league of his own. 2,974 career threes for Stephen Curry, making NBA history as the all-time leader in threes made pic.twitter.com/aHyfbXHO5o — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

Curry’s standing ovation lasted five-minutes, during which he got hugs from teammates, coaches, his father, Dell, Bob McKillop, his coach at Davidson, and a second from Allen during the subsequent timeout.

Ray Allen congratulates Stephen Curry on breaking his all-time three-point record. #NBA75 History tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/RAIRN0vpa0 — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021

And of course Mama Sonya got one in.

After setting the all-time three-point record, Steph hugs his mom, Sonya. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ykqFYnFxMQ — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2021

“Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson even Pete Davidson’d his way into the moment in a hot pink sweatshirt.

Dying at Pete Davidson (and Jon Stewart) photobombing Stephen Curry’s historic 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/bAFwyFsXQU — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 15, 2021

“I don’t miss the chase,” said Curry, who wore a hat at the post-game presser that read “2974 & counting.” “The record is simple and we will see how far I can push it. Hopefully, I can push to where no one can get it.”