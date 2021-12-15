Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Philadelphia Popeyes Bans Homeless From Restaurant

By Ny MaGee
*A Popeyes franchise in Philly has reportedly banned homeless people from the fast-food joint because many refuse to wear face masks.

As reported by TMZ, a sign inside the eatery reads in big block letters, “NO HOMELESS PEOPLE ALLOWED INSIDE THE STORE.”

After the story went viral, a manager at Popeyes told the outlet that the sign was put up in response to the rise in homeless patrons, which apparently is an issue. 

Here’s more from the outlet:

A spokesperson for Popeyes corporate tells us the sign has been taken down, adding, “At Popeyes, we are committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect. All guests who follow government health and safety mandates, including wearing masks, are always welcome to dine in our restaurants. We are working with the franchise owner of this restaurant to further understand the situation.”

Dayshon Aaron Sields says the restaurant staff does let homeless people come in to sit and warm up, and will even sometimes give them food, but he says they often come in without face masks … which they can’t allow, per Philly’s mandate for all restaurants. Of course, one could say that’s a problem with all customers … regardless of their living situation.

Sields said they don’t want to call the police on homeless people who “come in and trash the store,” so that’s why the sign was put up 

Per the report, he said the police “understand there is a problem with people being homeless, and do not want to add to the problem, but also have a business to run and rules and regulations they have to follow.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

