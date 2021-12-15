Wednesday, December 15, 2021
OJ is Now ‘Completely Free’ – Simpson Gets Early Release from Parole

By Fisher Jack
OJ Simpson
OJ Simpson (screenshot)

*We bet if we could ask him, O.J. Simpson would say he’s having a pretty damn good day today. Yep, if you haven’t heard, Simpson is now “completely free” after being discharged from parole in Nevada effective Dec. 1 due to good behavior.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” said Simpson’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, who declined to comment on Simpson’s future plans, according to The Associated Press.

As the world knows, Simpson, now 74, was convicted and sentenced to prison for an armed robbery in which he led five men, two who were armed, in a 2007 confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino-hotel. Of course, The Juice says he only went to the hotel to get back items stolen from him.

The bottom line was that Simpson was convicted of robbery and served nine years and was put on parole in 2017. His original discharge date was set for Sept. 29, 2022. But the date was moved up to Feb. 9 before moving up even further after a Nov. 30 hearing in which he was granted three months of good behavior credits.

Upon his release from prison, Simpson told the parole board he planned to move to Florida, but instead, he moved to the friendly confines of a gated community in Las Vegas.

Simpson, who was already famous as an athlete and actor gained even more notoriety as a suspect in what has been dubbed the “Trial of the Century,” in which he was acquitted in 1995 of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

A California civil court jury in 1997 found Simpson liable for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to victims’ families.

