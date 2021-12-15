Wednesday, December 15, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Human Remains Found in Bag in 1982 Identified as Guitarist for The O’Jays

By Ny MaGee
0

*The partial human remains of Frank “Frankie” Little Jr., guitarist for legendary R&B group The O’Jays, have been identified nearly 40 years after they were discovered in a garbage bag in Twinsburg, Ohio, in 1982.

“Thanks to the genealogical research of the DNA Doe Project, unidentified remains discovered on February 18, 1982 have been identified as Frank ‘Frankie’ Little Jr., born in 1943, from Cleveland, Ohio. His identity remained a mystery for almost 40 years,”  a press release from Twinsburg Police Department reads. 

Investigators took DNA from living relatives to help identify Little’s remains and his identity was “confirmed by Dr. Lisa Kohler of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance or murder remain unclear. Dr. Kohler confirmed the manner of Little’s death was homicide, per the press release. 

READ MORE: O’Jays Not Happy ‘Love Train’ was Used by Trump and RNC

“It’s amazing,” Margaret O’Sullivan, Little’s cousin, told the Akron Beacon Journal. “We’re glad that we have closure now. We know he’s deceased.”

“It’s definitely nice that we can give some answers to the family and hopefully they have some sense of closure,” Twinsburg Detective Eric Hendershott told ABC affiliate WEWS. “He had a life, and ultimately he ended up here in Twinsburg, with his life taken by another.”

Little served as the guitarist for The O’Jays in the 1960s, and was last seen alive in the mid-1970s, according to the Twinsburg Police Department’s press release. 

Little’s partial remains were found in 1982, in a garbage bag behind a now-closed business in Twinsburg, according to police. A worker discovered a skull in the snow before police discovered the bag. The bones were anywhere from two to four years old and showed signs of blunt force trauma, according to WEWS. The case went cold for more than 20 years until it was reopened in 2009 by Sgt. Greg Feketik, who decided to identify the remains via DNA.

The O’Jays released a statement to CNN saying Little played in the band in the mid-’60s and they haven’t heard from him since.

“He came with us when we first ventured out of Cleveland and traveled to Los Angeles, but he also was in love with a woman in Cleveland that he missed so much that he soon returned back to Cleveland after a short amount of time,” reads the statement.

The group “wish his family and friends closure to what appears to be a very sad story,” the statement said.

Previous articleFlorida Bride Wears Thong, Twerks and Gives Groom Lap Dance at Wedding [VIDEO]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Undercover Actress
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO