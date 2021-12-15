Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Herschel Walker’s Son Slams Biden Over High Gas Prices While Wearing $1,300 Sweatshirt [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Christian Walker gas rant

*Christian Walker, son of retired NFLer Herschel Walker, is known for voicing his controversial opinions on Twitter but his latest rant has received pushback due to his designer outfit.

Christian took to Instagram and Twitter to share his thoughts about paying $98.37 for 21 gallons of gas. “OKAY THIS ISNT (sic) FUNNY ANYMORE. $98???” he wrote on Instagram. He also criticized President Joe Biden for taking “afternoon naps and vacations at his beach house” while “GAS PRICES AND INFLATION ARE SOARING,” he wrote. 

Watch his full rant via the Twitter clip below.

READ MORE: Trump Calls on Former NFLer Herschel Walker to Run for Senate in Georgia

Twitter users were quick to mock Walker and noted that the high price of gas shouldn’t be an issue for him given that he can afford a Givenchy hoodie that costs nearly $1,300

One commentator on Twitter said: “I’m not sure which is more ridiculous…Christian Walker whining about gas prices while wearing a $1200 Givenchy hoodie, or anyone spending $1200 on a hoodie because it says Givenchy on it.”

Christian responded to the criticism. In one tweet he noted that he once worked at Sephora. In another, he said: “Democrats care more about my sweatshirts than the fact that they voted for a nutjob president who’s hurting the working class.”

Previous articleMeet Layla Crawford – She Plays Step Sister to Venus and Serena Williams in ‘King Richard’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

