Herschel Walker’s Son Slams Biden Over High Gas Prices While Wearing $1,300 Sweatshirt [VIDEO]

Christian Walker, son of retired NFLer Herschel Walker, is known for voicing his controversial opinions on Twitter but his latest rant has received pushback due to his designer outfit.

Christian took to Instagram and Twitter to share his thoughts about paying $98.37 for 21 gallons of gas. “OKAY THIS ISNT (sic) FUNNY ANYMORE. $98???” he wrote on Instagram. He also criticized President Joe Biden for taking “afternoon naps and vacations at his beach house” while “GAS PRICES AND INFLATION ARE SOARING,” he wrote.

Watch his full rant via the Twitter clip below.

Does Herschel Walker’s son Christian Walker, realize that everyone is laughing at him, not with him ? The spoiled child of a multi-millionaire, wearing a $1,300 hoodie, filling up his Range Rover, bitches abt the price of gas ?

He makes a complete fool of himself here. LMAO !!! https://t.co/697AxoLyjC — Jason Bourne (@TheOriginalWTH) December 13, 2021

Twitter users were quick to mock Walker and noted that the high price of gas shouldn’t be an issue for him given that he can afford a Givenchy hoodie that costs nearly $1,300.

One commentator on Twitter said: “I’m not sure which is more ridiculous…Christian Walker whining about gas prices while wearing a $1200 Givenchy hoodie, or anyone spending $1200 on a hoodie because it says Givenchy on it.”

Christian responded to the criticism. In one tweet he noted that he once worked at Sephora. In another, he said: “Democrats care more about my sweatshirts than the fact that they voted for a nutjob president who’s hurting the working class.”