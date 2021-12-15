Wednesday, December 15, 2021
FIRST LOOK: Gary Owen Embraces New Single Life in Showtime Standup Special ‘Black Famous’

Gary Owen
Gary Owen – Black Famous (Facebook)

*Comedian Gary Owen returns to Showtime for his fifth stand-up comedy special, “Gary Owen: Black Famous,” premiering Friday, December 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

In the hour-long special, filmed in his hometown of Cincinnati at the Memorial Hall OTR, Owen embraces his new life as a divorcé following a very public and messy end to his marriage. Unable to diffuse rumors until now, Owen airs some of his dirty laundry and continues to dazzle viewers with more of his beloved real-life stories. But as Owen likes to say, this one ends with a “big twist!”

Watch the trailer below:

Owen has been entertaining audiences for decades with his comedy, performing to sold-out crowds across the country. On the big screen, he has starred in the Think Like a Man franchise, as well as Ride Along, Little Man, Daddy Day Care, Meet the Blacks and The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.

In 2016, Owen starred in The Gary Owen Show, which chronicled his dynamic and interracial family life in small-town Ohio. His other small-screen credits include co-hosting the sketch series Upload with Shaquille O’Neal, a recurring role in the comedy series Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, hosting the comedy special Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam – Live from Orlando, Mike Epps Presents: Live from Club Nokia, Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment and winning and hosting two seasons of the multicultural comedy competition show ComicView.

