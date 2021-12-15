Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Chicago Woman Handcuffed Naked During Botched Police Raid Awarded $2.9M by City

By Fisher Jack
Anjanette Young via Twitter
Anjanette Young via Twitter

*The city of Chicago has offered to cough up $2.9 million to a black woman who was wrongfully handcuffed while she was naked during a raid at the wrong home!

The Chicago Tribune reports that in February of 2019, Anjanette Young was getting ready for bed when police raided her home, and handcuffed her naked while they searched her home. The tip turned out to be bad and police were at the wrong home.

Shocking footage from police body cameras shows officers breaking Young’s door with a battering ram and storming into her home with their guns out. They handcuffed her while she was naked, and attempted to cover her in blankets that kept falling off while she repeatedly screamed and cried, while telling officers they were at the wrong house. The police were at her house for at least an hour before realizing they were at the wrong home.

