Donald Trump Jr. Pleaded with Meadows to Get Trump to Stop Capitol Riot

*Donald Trump Jr. reportedly begged former chief of staff Mark Meadows to urge former President Donald Trump to stop the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

On Monday, Trump Jr.’s text messages to Meadows were read aloud during the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

“He’s got to condemn this sh*t ASAP,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows, PEOPLE reports. “The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

“I’m pushing it hard. I agree,” Meadows responded.

“We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand,” Trump Jr. replied.

—@Liz_Cheney reads texts sent by Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, and Donald Trump Jr. to Mark Meadows during the insurrection, imploring him to get Trump to do something. pic.twitter.com/mgzFeHiHsy — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 14, 2021

Multiple lawmakers and several Fox News hosts also begged Meadows to get the president to condemn and put an end to the Capitol riot, namely Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, The Daily Beast reports.

The texts were read aloud by Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. The messages were reportedly provided to the committee by Meadows.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote, according to Cheney.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade texted: “Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

Hannity texted: “Can he make a statement. Ask people to leave the Capitol.” Ingraham wrote: “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

Meadows also received a text from an unidentified person that read: “We are under siege here at the Capitol.”

The Daily Beast writes, “The messages were in stark contrast to what the Fox personalities were saying on air,” and “Ingraham, Hannity, and Kilmeade suggested that left-wing activists were responsible for the violence.”

After reading the messages, the committed voted to recommend that Meadows be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition. The decision will now go to a full House vote, per the report.