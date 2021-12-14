‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Passing’ Among the NY Film Critics Online Winners | VIDEOs

*On Dec. 12, 2021, the New York Film Critics Online (NYFCO) made its selections for the best in film for 2021.

“The Power of the Dog” was awarded Best Picture. “Passing” garnered three awards: Debut Director (Rebecca Hall), Best Actress (Tessa Thompson), and Best Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga).

Wins for “The Power of the Dog” also include Benedict Cumberbatch (Best Actor), Jane Campion (Director), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Supporting Actor), Jane Campion (Screenplay), Best Ensemble Cast, and Ari Wegner (Cinematography).

Completing the list are Breakthrough Performer (Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”), Use of Music (Arranger David Newman, “West Side Story”), Documentary (“Flee”), Animated Feature (“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”), and Foreign Language Feature (“Drive My Car”).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, members voted virtually for the second time in the group’s 21-year history.

