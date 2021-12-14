Principal of LeBron James’ I Promise School Resigns After Slapping Student

*Brandi Davis, the founding principal of LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, has resigned after she allegedly slapped a student.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Davis’ resignation comes after an investigation that began in September, when she reportedly slapped a boy, 11, for swearing — busting his lip. The student was reportedly wearing a mask when the school official struck him.

Davis called the child’s mother and told her about the incident. The mother allegedly asked why she physically assaulted her child, and Davis responded that she had “just reacted and slapped him.”

Davis has been with Akron Public School district for more than 20 years.

The mother is demanding that Davis be held accountable.

“We are family, and that means we support every one of our I PROMISE educators, students, and family members through anything they may be going through,” the school said in a statement. “In this and in every case, we will always do everything we can to make sure all are loved and supported during these times as we learn and grow as a family.”

LeBron James created The I Promise School to help “at-risk” students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The school is now in its fourth year.

In September, YouTube Originals announced “I Promise,” a feature documentary film from award-winning director, Marc Levin, that tells the story of LeBron James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures. The film premiered September 28 on the YouTube Originals channel.

“I Promise” is directed by Marc Levin with executive producers LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Nicholas Lopez, Marc Levin, Dan Levin, Catherine Cyr, and Josh Gold.