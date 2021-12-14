Prime Video Celebrates ‘Harlem’ Launch with VIP Brunch

Sunday, Prime Video hosted a brunch at Harriet’s Rooftop in Los Angeles, in celebration of “Harlem!“

Creator, writer and executive producer Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”) and show stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, Tyler Lepley, and Robert Ri’chard were in attendance.

“Harlem” is a new comedy following four​ ​stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille​ ​(Good) is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye (Johnson) is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn (Byers) is a hopeless romantic and trust fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie (Shandai) is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

All 10 episodes of “Harlem” are streaming on Prime Video now.

