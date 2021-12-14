Oops! Woman Livestreams Sex with Husband by Accident and Father Tunes in!!

*A Mississippi woman reveals she “cried for a week” after she mistakenly live-streamed herself having sex with her husband on Facebook.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok name as @rroberson16, made the honest confession in a video shared to the social site on Saturday, reflecting on how dozens of her Facebook friends tuned in to saw the X-rated footage — including her own father.

“Randomly remembering that one-time last year when I accidentally went live on Facebook while I was in pound town, and 46 people saw it, including my own father,” the brunette captioned her video. “I cried for a week straight.”

(Get MORE of this story below the IG post.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jason Lee Talks New Season of ‘Hollywood Unlocked,’ Smollett Verdict and Karen Civil Beef [EUR Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait There’s more.

The woman says her father initially ignored the fact that he had tuned into his daughter’s lusty livestream.

“He said when he realized what was going on, he just got off and acted like it never happened — but he has made a joke about it one time since,” she stated.

The woman’s TikTok confession clip has been viewed more than 175,000 times, with many offering their sympathies.

“I would simply delete all social media, change my name and move away,” one viewer humorously quipped.

“It could have been worse. It could have been ‘self-care,’” an optimist chimed in.

Meanwhile, others told the woman she wasn’t the only one to have accidentally livestreamed herself getting raunchy.

“One of my best friends went live on accident when she was going down on her husband,” a follower remarked. “We haven’t spoken about it and I have left it at that.”