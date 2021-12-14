Tuesday, December 14, 2021
New Edition Announces ‘Culture Tour’ with Jodeci and Charlie Wilson

By Ny MaGee
0

New Edition

*New Edition is gearing up to hit the road, as the iconic R&B band has announced their “Culture Tour,” kicking off in Columbus, Georgia on February 16.

As reported by Soul Tracks, joining New Edition on the road will be a reunited Jodeci and legendary singer Charlie Wilson.

Check out the tour dates below.

READ MORE: New Edition Talks ‘History-Making’ Battle with NKOTB on American Music Awards [EUR Exclusive]

In related news, we reported earlier that some of the biggest names in music have been nominated for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2022, including New Edition.

The six-eight (6-8) nominees with the most votes will be selected for induction. On February 22, 2022, at a press conference to be held to announce the class of 2022.

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation board is in major discussions with different cable networks for the possibility of airing the 2022 induction ceremony nationally. Leading the 2021 class of 60 nominees are Berry Gordy, Jay-Z, New Edition, Mary J. Bilge, Dru Hill, Patti Labelle, Jermaine Dupri, Clive Davis and Xscape.

Fans can go to www.rbhofvote.com and vote for their favored artist or group to be inducted. Voting will run until February 15, 2022.

New Edition’s “Culture Tour” dates are:

  • Feb. 16 – Columbus, GA
  • Feb. 18 – Nashville
  • Feb. 19 – Birmingham, AL
  • Feb. 20 – Atlanta
  • Feb. 24 – Philadelphia
  • Feb. 25 – Norfolk, VA
  • Feb. 27 – Baltimore
  • Mar. 2 – Boston
  • Mar. 4 – Cleveland
  • Mar. 5 – Chicago
  • Mar. 6 – Detroit
  • Mar. 11 – St. Louis
  • Mar. 12 – Cincinnati
  • Mar. 13 – Memphis
  • Mar. 19 – Las Vegas
  • Mar. 20 – Los Angeles
  • Mar. 24 – Ft. Worth, TX
  • Mar. 25 – Houston
  • Mar. 26 – Bossier City, LA
  • Mar. 27 – Oklahoma City
  • Mar. 31 – Washington, D.C.
  • Apr. 1 – Newark, NJ
  • Apr. 2 – Greensboro, NC
  • Apr. 3 – Charlotte, NC
  • Apr. 6 – Jacksonville, FL
  • Apr. 7 – Tampa, FL
  • Apr. 8 – Savannah, GA
  • Apr. 10 – Miami
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

