New Edition Announces ‘Culture Tour’ with Jodeci and Charlie Wilson

*New Edition is gearing up to hit the road, as the iconic R&B band has announced their “Culture Tour,” kicking off in Columbus, Georgia on February 16.

As reported by Soul Tracks, joining New Edition on the road will be a reunited Jodeci and legendary singer Charlie Wilson.

Check out the tour dates below.

JODECI IS BACK & headed on the road with @newedition & @charliewilson on #TheCultureTour! Presale begins this Thursday, December 16th at 10am with code JODECI. General on sale for the tour is this Friday at 10AM. Let’s go! 🔥https://t.co/dKFUi8ogl6 pic.twitter.com/Amj9V3oToR — Jodeci (@jodeci) December 13, 2021

In related news, we reported earlier that some of the biggest names in music have been nominated for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2022, including New Edition.

The six-eight (6-8) nominees with the most votes will be selected for induction. On February 22, 2022, at a press conference to be held to announce the class of 2022.

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation board is in major discussions with different cable networks for the possibility of airing the 2022 induction ceremony nationally. Leading the 2021 class of 60 nominees are Berry Gordy, Jay-Z, New Edition, Mary J. Bilge, Dru Hill, Patti Labelle, Jermaine Dupri, Clive Davis and Xscape.

Fans can go to www.rbhofvote.com and vote for their favored artist or group to be inducted. Voting will run until February 15, 2022.

New Edition’s “Culture Tour” dates are: