Jason Lee Talks New Season of ‘Hollywood Unlocked,’ Smollett Verdict and Karen Civil Beef [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with influencer and media personality Jason Lee to dish about the new season of Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored.”

Hollywood Unlocked is the #1 source in breaking Hollywood and pop culture news, accompanied by tell-all interviews with entertainment’s biggest names including Tamar Braxton, Jerry O’Connell, Eboni K. Williams, Floyd Mayweather and more, per press release.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee chatted with Lee recently about the new season of his popular celebrity news show, his newest guests and he shared his unfiltered opinion about the Jussie Smollett verdict. Lee also shared an update about his legal war against media maven Karen Civil, who recently admitted that she hired a hacker to take down Lee’s website. He says Civil deserves to be in prison and tied to a bed inside a cell with a woman who finds her attractive. Ha! Get the back story about their beef here.

Watch our fun conversation with Jason Lee via the clip below.

READ MORE: Drama! Karen Civil Admits to Hiring A Hacker to Take Down HollywoodUnlocked IG Page | VIDEO

ABOUT JASON LEE

Jason Lee is the CEO and unstoppable personality behind the Hollywood Unlocked media empire, one of the nation’s top-4 urban entertainment brands. Lee’s introduction to celebrity living began in the 1990s, when he was 15 years old and used his charms to get backstage at a Queen Latifah concert. Fearless by nature, Lee started a conversation with the legendary rapper and actress that ended with the two striking up a close personal friendship they maintain to this day. After attending a taping of Latifah’s hit Fox sitcom Living Single as her guest, Lee got his spark for a career in entertainment by being hired as an extra on the popular show.

With the passionate momentum of a man who has now found his true calling, Lee went on to land a three-season supporting role on the reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” and snowballed that achievement into a five season role on the MTV improv show “Wild ‘n Out.” Expanding on his television success, Lee then leveraged the relationships with celebrities and social media influencers he had developed to create popular online media brand, Hollywood Unlocked, which birthed the television and radio show, Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee in 2015. Currently, the nationally syndicated Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee and/or its more risqué cousin, the Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee [UNCENSORED] podcast, are now available on iHeart radio, iTunes, YouTube and, most recently Fox Soul, the first online streaming service ever launched by the Fox Corporation.